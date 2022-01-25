Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NCBS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS opened at $93.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.