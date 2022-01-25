Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
NCBS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.40.
NCBS opened at $93.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
