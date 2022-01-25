EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EVCM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.85.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 11.63 on Friday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of 17.58.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 123.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $89,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

