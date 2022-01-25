Brokers Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.00.

BTO stock opened at C$4.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.92. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$517,334.40. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

