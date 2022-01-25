Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt lowered Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

