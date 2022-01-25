Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Raised to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADEVF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 190.00 to 149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.25.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.