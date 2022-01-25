Webster Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NYSE WBS opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

