Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $77.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $73.03 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.