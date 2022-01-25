Head-To-Head Contrast: Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) & Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snap One and Hubbell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 1.73 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Hubbell $4.19 billion 2.52 $351.20 million $6.62 29.34

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Snap One.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snap One and Hubbell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 2 7 0 2.78 Hubbell 0 2 1 0 2.33

Snap One currently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Hubbell has a consensus target price of $213.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Snap One’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap One is more favorable than Hubbell.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A Hubbell 8.03% 20.80% 8.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Snap One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Hubbell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hubbell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hubbell beats Snap One on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products. The Utility Solutions segment consists of operations that design, manufacture and sale of transmission and distribution components primarily for the electrical utilities industry. The company was founded by Harvey Hubbell II in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

