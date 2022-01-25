Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 64 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

About Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

