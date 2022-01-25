Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.98. Arteris has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arteris stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Arteris Company Profile

