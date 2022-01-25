Macquarie Begins Coverage on Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CASA. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

