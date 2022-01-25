Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CP opened at C$93.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.30. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.80.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

