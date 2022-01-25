IDEX (IEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $220.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

