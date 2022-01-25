HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $723.31 million, a PE ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 0.69. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCI Group (HCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.