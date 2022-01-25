Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $98.52 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

