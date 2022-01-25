Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.72 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

HUM stock opened at $379.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Humana by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,871,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

