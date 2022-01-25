Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ENSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ENSG opened at $77.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,508 shares of company stock worth $612,598. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 448,869 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $15,621,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

