Brokers Set Expectations for Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

RF stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 168,933 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 145.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

