Truist Financial Weighs in on DRI Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:DHT)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.