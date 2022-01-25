HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and HMN Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 3.03 $18.60 million $2.05 12.12 HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.41 $10.30 million $3.22 7.63

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Territorial Bancorp and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 27.25% 7.48% 0.88% HMN Financial 30.47% 13.79% 1.51%

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

