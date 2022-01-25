$16.24 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to post $16.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.87 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $62.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $64.29 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $65.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million.

USCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000.

USCB stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.