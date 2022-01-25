Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $45.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.12.

LVS opened at $44.89 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

