Morgan Stanley Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $135.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.85.

NTRS opened at $116.32 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

