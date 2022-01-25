S&T Bancorp (STBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.