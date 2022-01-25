S&T Bancorp (STBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
