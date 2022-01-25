PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PTC stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of PTC worth $33,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

