Murphy Oil (MUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MUR opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

