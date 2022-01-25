Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Telstra has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

