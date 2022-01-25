Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

