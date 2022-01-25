Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 173.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 150.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

