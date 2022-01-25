Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 1803581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Specifically, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $2,221,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 94.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

