Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Italk presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.56.

Italk stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Italk has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Italk will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

