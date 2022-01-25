U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

