Boyd Gaming Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

BYD opened at $58.92 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

