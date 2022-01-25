Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marriott International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAR. Loop Capital cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.38. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

