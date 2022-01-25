FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of ALL opened at $121.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Allstate has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

