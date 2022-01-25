Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires 28 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott bought 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146.72 ($197.95).

LON:IHP opened at GBX 495 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 556.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 470 ($6.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 32.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.35%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.23) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.04) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

