BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BankUnited by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

