Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARO. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 230.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

