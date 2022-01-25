Head to Head Survey: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Noah 0 1 4 0 2.80

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 47.21%. Noah has a consensus price target of $53.56, suggesting a potential upside of 76.23%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97% Noah -13.39% 17.93% 13.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and Noah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.29 $62.21 million $0.93 17.41 Noah $506.64 million 3.73 -$114.21 million ($1.46) -20.81

Patria Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noah. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Noah on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China. The Asset Management segment manages and develops financial products denominated in both RMB and U.S. dollars, covering real estate funds and funds of funds, including private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, and fixed income funds of funds. The Lending & Other servicers segment operates metrics which include the loan volume and the number of borrowers for lending services business. Noah Holdings was founded by Jingbo Wang, Zhe Yin & Boquan He in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

