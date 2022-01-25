Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.13.

NYSE SMAR opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,966. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 13.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

