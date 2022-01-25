Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 634,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.