SL Green Realty (SLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SLG opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.05.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SL Green Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

