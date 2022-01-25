Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,050 ($54.64).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,672 ($49.54) on Friday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,901.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,674.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market cap of £85.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.38.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). Insiders acquired 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

