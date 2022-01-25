Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €104.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €104.00 ($118.18) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.67 ($118.94).

FRA:ZAL opened at €64.58 ($73.39) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.81. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

