Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,704.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.