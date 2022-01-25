Berenberg Bank Increases Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 600

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.61) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.18) to GBX 495 ($6.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.23) to GBX 531 ($7.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 467.67 ($6.31).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 485.10 ($6.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 37.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.11. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 499.50 ($6.74).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

