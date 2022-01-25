Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.88 ($177.13).

Shares of DHER opened at €68.58 ($77.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a one year high of €141.95 ($161.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.45.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

