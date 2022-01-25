DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $30.00. The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 2843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $1,795,883. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.