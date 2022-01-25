Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 16,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 327,467 shares.The stock last traded at $11.71 and had previously closed at $12.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

