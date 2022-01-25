PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 17182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Specifically, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,651 shares of company stock worth $13,108,358. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $539,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth $2,926,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

